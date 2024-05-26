Flight operation suspended at Shah Amanat, Ctg port issues own alert-4

The authorities of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram have suspended the flight operation from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday due to rough weather as Cyclone Remal is heading towards Bangladesh.

The time will further extend if the situation does not improves, said Chattogram Airport Director, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed.

The decision comes in response to the issuance of danger signal number 9 by the Meteorological Department, prompting authorities to prioritize the safety of passengers and personnel.

Initially, the suspension will last from 12 noon to 8 pm, as announced by the airport authorities.

Taslim Ahmed said that the necessary actions have been undertaken to mitigate potential damages caused by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has taken extensive measures to minimize potential damage, issuing its own alert at level-4.

Following this alert, all cargo operations at the port’s jetties and outer anchorage have been suspended. Ships currently loading or unloading have been instructed to expedite their processes.