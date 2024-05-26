Mustafiz on top as Bangladesh avert whitewash

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a six-wicket haul in a T20 International game as his side avoided an ignominious whitewash, crushing USA by 10 wickets in the third and final match at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Huston, Texas on Saturday.

Bangladesh lost the first game by five wickets and conceded a six-run defeat in the second match.

Mustafizur paved the platform for a dominating victory with six wickets for just 10 runs from four overs, which restricted the hosts USA to 104-9.

USA rested their four first-choice players including the captain Monank Patel.

Bangladesh gunned down the total in just 11.4 overs, reaching 108 for no loss.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim continued his rich vein of form, hammering an unbeaten 58 off 42, an innings laced with five fours and three sixes. Soumya Sarkar was on 28 ball-43 after smashing four fours and two sixes.

But Mustafizur’s memorable bowling made Bangladesh toil little for a victory when they were on the brink of a shameful whitewash.

He ripped through USA batting line in an impeccable bowling, which gave Bangladesh little target to chase.

But put into bat first, USA looked to be on the course of another shocking victory when Andries Gous put Bangladesh, bowlers, in the sword.

Once Shakib Al Hasan broke through, dismissing Gous for 15 ball-27, Mustafizur dismantled USA in an exceptional bowing effort.

He started with the wickets of Shayan Jahangir and then sliced the top order, varying his pace brilliantly. He was ably supported by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain who had figures of 4-1-7-1. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shakib Al Hasan also took one wicket apiece.

Gous however was the top scorer for USA eventually. Shayan Jahangir and Corey Anderson made 18 runs each.