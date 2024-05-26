Cyclone Remal starts crossing Bangladesh coast

The cyclonic storm Remal started crossing coastal regions of Bangladesh packing winds up to 120 km per hour.

“The cyclonic storm Remal started crossing … the entire process of crossing of the cyclone will take 5 to 7 hours,” Dr Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said last night.

The severe cyclonic storm “Remal” over northwest Bay and adjoining area moved northwards over the same area and was centred at 6pm on Sunday (May 26) at about 310 kms west-southwest of Chattogram port, 310 kms west of Cox’s Bazar port, 145 kms south of Mongla port and 150 kms west-southwest of Payra port, a latest weather bulletin of the BMD said.

The centre of the severe cyclone has started crossing the West Bengal- Khepupara coast near southwest of Mongla. The centre of the severe cyclone is likely to move in a northerly direction and may cross the coast during next 1-2 hours and the whole system may complete crossing the coast by next 5-7 hours.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal no 10. Coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal 10.

Maritime port of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram have been advised to keep hoisted great danger signal No. 9.

The coastal district of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal No. 9.

River ports of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar have been advised to lower riverine danger signal no three but instead hoist riverine great danger signal no four. Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars have been inundated

by wind driven surge of 8-12 feet height above normal astronomical tide. under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram And Sylhet divisions are likely to be experienced of heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm) with gusty/squally wind due to very heavy rainfall.

Landslide occured at places over the hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawllers over North Bay and deep sea were advised to remain in shelter till further notice.