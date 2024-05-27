Flight operations at Shah Amanat resume after 17 hrs

After 17 hours’ of suspension, flight operations at Shah Amanat international Airport in Chattogram resumed at 5am on Monday amid heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

Earlier, the airport authorities suspended the flight operation due to the adverse weather and warning of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad said, “After opening, three flights have already landed at the airport. Due to the heavy rain, some flight may be diverted to Dhaka for safe landing.”