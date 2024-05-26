Discussion on Manipuri Based Tourism held in Moulvibazar

A discussion on expansion of Manipuri Community based tourism was held in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Sylhet Divisional Commissioner (Additional Secretary) Abu Ahmed Siddiki was present as the chief guest organized at Bhanubil Majhergaon Community Based Tourism hall.

Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Dr. Urmi Binte Salam presided over the programme where Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rais Al Rejuan, Kamalganj Police Officer-in-Charge Saiful Alam, Adampur UP Chairman Abdal Hossain were special guests moderated by Poet Hamom Sanatan.

Principal Shanta Kumar Singh delivered the welcome address. Beneficiary members including Niranjan Singh, President of Bhanubil Majhergaon Community Based Tourism, were present in the event. Later, the guests visited the Community Based Tourism House and enjoyed cultural program.