Jhenaidah-1 MP-elect Nayeb Ali Joarder takes oath

Nayeb Ali Joarder, who was elected unopposed in the by-polls to Jhenaidah-1 constituency, on Sunday took oath of office as the Member of Parliament (MP) in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

JS Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Joarder at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the capital, a press release said.

JS Secretariat senior secretary KM Abdus Salam moderated the oath-taking ceremony while, Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Whips – Iqbalur Rahim, Nazrul Islam Babu and Sanjida Khanam and lawmaker Md Nasser Shahrear Zahedee were present.

After taking the oath, Joarder signed the signature book.

The constituency, however, fell vacant as lawmaker Abdul Hye died in March.