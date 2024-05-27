Cyclone Remal death toll rises to 12 in Bangladesh

Fatalities have been reported from Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola and Chattogram between Sunday night and 6:30pm on Monday (May 27), police and local administration officials have confirmed.

The victims are Moneja Khatun, 55, wife of Abdul Kader from Char Umed area in Bhola’s Lalmohan upazila, Daulatkhan Upazila’s Maisha, 4, and Borhan Uddin Upazila’s Zakir, 50; Lalchand Morol, 36, son of Gohor Morol from Khulna’s Gariadanga village; Jalal Shikdar, 55, from Char Darial area of Darial Union under Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal, hotel owner Lokman Hossain and staff Moksedur Rahman of Barbighai village; Shawkat Morol, 70, hailing from Satkhira’s Napitkhali village; Md Sharif, 24, son of Abdur Rahim, hailing from Anantapara under Patuakhali’s Kalapara, Joynal Hawlader from Dumki, and Karim from Baufal; and Saiful Islam Hridoy, 26, from Chattogram’s Khulshi.

More than 35,000 houses have been destroyed, while at least 115,000 houses have been partially damaged. The cyclone, which made landfall on Sunday evening, affected 37.58 lakh people.

Fatalities have been low thanks to early preparedness. Bangladesh evacuated more than 800,000 people as well as 52,146 livestock to 9,424 cyclone shelters. It formed 1,471 medical teams for emergency health services.

Nineteen districts mainly bore the brunt of the cyclone. They are Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, zBarishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Barguna, Bhola, Feni, Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur, Narail, Gopalganj, Shariatpur and Jashroe, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman told the media in Dhaka on Monday (May 27)