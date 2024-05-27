Summer party wear

In Bangladesh, summer is characterized by hot and humid weather, which significantly influences the choice of party wear.

Sarees: Opt for lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, or chiffon to stay cool. Floral prints, pastel colors, and light embroidery work well for summer events. Jamdani sarees, known for their intricate patterns, are also a great choice.

Accessorizing tips:

Footwear: Opt for comfortable footwear like sandals, espadrilles, or open-toe shoes to keep cool.

Jewelry: Lightweight and minimalistic jewelry works best. Avoid heavy pieces that can be uncomfortable in the heat.

Bags: Choose small, lightweight bags or clutches.

Sunglasses: Stylish sunglasses can add a chic touch to your outfit while protecting your eyes from the sun.

Color palette:

Pastels: Soft pinks, baby blues, mint greens, and lavenders.

Neutrals: Whites, beiges, and light grays.

Floral Prints: Bright and lively floral patterns are perfect for summer parties.

Additional tips:

Breathable Fabrics: Ensure that whatever you wear is breathable to avoid excessive sweating.

Loose Fits: Opt for loose-fitting clothes to allow better air circulation.

Designer Sabrina Sadat said, “Specialty of our works is develop the designs considering fabric, colour, season, choice of the customer with creative thinking. The works are entirely manual and the artisans carry out the designs.”

“We used – Maslin, Silk, Joerjet, Cotton etc fabrics. The designs include Zardauzi, Karchupi, Handpaint, Hand embroidery, Sequence works in our summer party collections,” Sabrina mansion.

“There is no compromise on quality even if we don make profit. We receive orders for these dresses – mostly ethnic and sub continental – from Bangladeshi people living at home and around the world. It is an opportunity to cater to their needs / demands/choices and the customers are genuinely honest, sincere and sophisticated.”

“This business still not that profitable but Im trying to create a pool of customers who appreciate our honest and sincere efforts. I believe they will eventually support us with a rewarding price for each of the unique/ customised products we make for each of the customers,” said Sabrina.