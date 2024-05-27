Cyclone Remal leaves 2.22cr people without power

Power supply to 2.22 crore consumers of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), out of its total 3.58 crore, has been suspended following the landfall of cyclone Remal on Sunday.

According to a top official of the BREB, these consumers are living in the areas belonging to 61 Palli Biduyt Samities (PBSs), out of a total 81.

“The areas where power supply remained off till Monday since the hit of the cyclone are mainly located in the coastal belt of the country,” he told UNB.

He, however, said mainly the power transmission was halted to those cyclone-hit areas as part of a cautionary measure to avoid any accident.

With the improvement of the situation, gradually the power transmission and distribution system will be checked and restored, he added.

He noted that it’s still not clear how much damages were caused by cyclone Remal. “We’re now receiving information from the cyclone affected areas,” he said.

Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources took some measures including opening control rooms on Sunday to deal with the cyclone.