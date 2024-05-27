EC suspends elections in 19 upazilas

The Election Commission has decided to suspend voting in 19 upazilas in the third phase of the upazila polls due to cyclone Remal, which made landfall in Bangladesh coast on Sunday.

The EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told this at a press conference held in the capital on Monday.

He said that the commission took decision as many electoral areas have been inundated due to the heavy rain caused by the Cyclone Remal.

Besides, communication with many places has been disrupted due to the cyclone, he added.

The upazilas where voting has been postponed are — Sharankhola, Morelganj and Mongla of Bagerhat district; Koyra, Paikgachha, Dumuria in Khulna district; Gournadi, Agailjhara of Barisal; Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, Dumki; Mathbaria of Pirojpur; Lalmohan, Tazumuddin of Bhola; Rajapur, Kathalia of Jhalakathi; Bamna of Barguna, Patharghata and Baghaichari of Rangamati.

The EC had announced the election schedule for 109 upazilas in the third phase on May 29 (Wednesday).

Now, the elections will be held in 90 upazilas as the EC postponed the polling in 19 upazilas.