PM Sheikh Hasina to visit cyclone Remal-hit areas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the areas affected by the cyclone Remal.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader informed this at a press conference at the party’s Dhanmondi office in the capital on Monday.

Quader said the party leaders and workers, including the public representatives, have been directed to stand by the cyclone-affected people.

He said associate organisational units of the party will visit the cyclone-affected areas and will stand beside the people.

Quader said party president Sheikh Hasina has expressed her desire to visit the affected areas after the situation become normal.

At that time Quader has expressed his condolences on the death of six people in different areas due to effect of cyclone Remal.

The AL general secretary alleged that the BNP never stand beside the people during any calamities, they are always busy with photo sessions in the name of providing help.