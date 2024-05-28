20 villages flooded after breach dam in Moulvibazar

About 20 villages were flooded as the dam of Gogalichara river has been broken in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila due to continuous heavy rains and onrush of water from upstream. More than a hundred of families in these areas have become waterlogged.

According to locals, the rain started from Monday morning and continued till Tuesday afternoon under the influence of Cyclone Remal. The Gogalichara river embankment broke in two places on Tuesday morning due to landslides.

About 20 villages of Jaichandi and Sadar Unions were flooded by water entering through the erosion-affected places.

Akash Ahmad, a resident of Gazipur in that area, said that water is entering at high speed through the erosion-prone areas. As the water rose in the houses, people put the belongings in the house on top of bed.

Kulaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mohiuddin, Project Implementation Officer Shimul Ali, Jaichandi UP Chairman Abdur Rob Mahbub, Sadar UP Chairman Mosaddiq Ahmad Noman visited the affected areas on information.

The UNO Mohiuddin said that relief will be provided quickly after listing the flood affected people.