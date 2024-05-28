Benazir, wife, daughters’ BO accounts frozen

Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC) has ordered to freeze all BO accounts of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and two daughters.

Earlier on May 23 and 26, following an appeal of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain ordered the seizure of the properties of the former IGP, his wife and two children.

As per the court order, Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Monday (May 27) directed Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL) to freeze all the BO accounts of Benazir Ahmed, his wife and his two daughters.

During this time, no money will be deposited or withdrawn from the blocked accounts in any circumstances.

They have BO accounts in IFIC Securities Ltd and Dragon Securities Ltd, Southeast Bank Capital Services Ltd and EBL Securities Ltd, Dynasty Securities Ltd.

The Dhaka court on May 26 ordered to confiscate four flats in the city Gulshan area bought in a single day, 258 bigha of land in Madaripur’s Rajoir worth Tk 10.21 crore, eight fully owned companies and 15 partially owned ones.