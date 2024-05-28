Nepal register massive win

Nepal registered their biggest margin of victory in the fourth edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament beating Poland by 93-41 points with five creditable lonas held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indor Stadium in the city on Tuesday.

The winners’ led the first half by 53-22 points.

It was the second straight win for Nepal after beating Malaysia by 67-30 points in their tournament opening match while Poland lost to Indonesia by 40-46 points also their opening match of the tournament, BSS reports.

Ghansham of Nepal was named the player of the match for his impressive performance in the match.