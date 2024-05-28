StanChart Bangladesh invests in future of business education at IBA

Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka have recently inaugurated two new facilities–a Conference Centre and Teacher’s Lounge, along with a fully landscaped garden area.

These new campus resources, a contribution to the educational institution from Standard Chartered, reflect the Bank’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders, fostering academic excellence in Bangladesh and supporting faculty and professional development, a press release said in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Institute of Business Administration, with its long-standing reputation for producing some of the country’s brightest business minds, can utilize the Conference Centre and Teacher’s Lounge to boost the teaching experience for the faculty, as well as the academic experience for students.

The garden space will also serve as a location where students, teachers and guests can interact and enjoy the greenery. Creating a variety of spaces – across the higher education campuses – enables students, professors and guests to share experiences, learn from one another and network with greater ease and efficacy.

The Bank’s contribution will also help IBA to uphold its legacy of creating a steady stream of qualified educators, who are sharing their knowledge in Bangladesh and across the world.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, “Collaboration between the corporate sector and academic institutions is essential for business education to fulfill the needs of the business world. We are delighted to partner with IBA, a recognised centre of excellence in business education which, over the last six decades produced not only a large number of professionals who have been leading domestic and multinational corporate, but also presented the nation with exceptional academics, policy makers, bureaucrats, diplomats and

Governor.

This initiative will help to scale up on-campus facilities and resources for the students and educators, he added.

“By investing in a new Conference Centre and Teacher’s Lounge, we are investing in the future of Bangladesh’s business community. We are confident that these upgrades will enable IBA to continue to produce exceptional graduates and academicians who will spur on the nation’s sustained growth and development,” he said.

Professor Mohammad A. Momen, Director of the IBA, Dhaka University, said, “The world that our future business leaders are about to inherit will be radically different from anything we have seen in the past. To harness novel technologies, navigate complicated social dynamics and preserve our environment in that world, I feel nothing is more important than multidisciplinary thinking. I am thrilled to launch the new Conference Centre and Teachers’ Lounge here at IBA in collaboration with Standard Chartered. The facilities will help deepen our current aspirations for interdisciplinary discourse outside of the formal curricula. I sincerely thank the Standard Chartered for coming forward and helping us in evolving the next stage of business education in Bangladesh.”