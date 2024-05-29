Green Mango Pickle

Method:

Prepare the Mangoes:

v Wash and dry the green mangoes thoroughly.

v Cut them into julienne size,discarding the seeds.

v Sprinkle the mango pieces with salt and turmeric powder. Mix well and let them sit for a few hours or overnight. This helps in softening the mango pieces and removing excess moisture.

Dry the Mango Pieces: After resting, spread the mango pieces on a clean cloth or tray and let them dry in the sun for a few hours until they lose some moisture. This step ensures that the pickle lasts longer.

Prepare the Spice Mix: Dry roast the mustard seeds, fennel seeds,and cumin seeds until they become aromatic. Be careful not to burn them.

Allow the roasted spices to cool, then grind them coarsely. You can use a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle for this.

Assemble the Pickle: In a large mixing bowl, combine the dried mango pieces with the ground spice mix and red chili powder.

Mix well to coat the mango pieces evenly with the spices.

Heat the mustard oil in a pan until it reaches its smoking point. Let it cool slightly, then pour it over the mango and spice mixture. Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) and mix well.

If you prefer a tangier pickle, add white vinegar at this stage and mix thoroughly.

Storing the Pickle:Transfer the pickle to a clean, dry, and airtight glass jar.

Press down the mango pieces to ensure they are submerged in the oil. If needed, add more mustard oil to cover the mango pieces completely.

Close the jar tightly and let the pickle sit in a cool, dry place for at least a week. Stir the pickle once a day with a clean, dry spoon to ensure even marination.