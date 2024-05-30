Corbyn launches election campaign as an independent

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched his campaign to contest the Islington North seat – against the party he led from 2015 to 2020.

He will stand as an independent candidate in the general election on 4 July.

Mr Corbyn has represented the north London constituency since 1983, but was blocked from standing for Labour by the party’s governing body.

Local Labour councillor Praful Nargund has been selected as the party’s candidate for the seat.

Mr Corbyn was suspended as a Labour MP in 2020 for his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party.

Launching his campaign at a community centre in Crouch Hill, he accused Labour of “denying democracy” by not allowing him to stand for the party.

“Labour members were denied a vote. If you shut down that democratic voice then you’ve got problems. That’s why I’ve decided I will run,” he said.

He also said he had sent a message of support to Diane Abbott amidst the uncertainty over whether she will be allowed to stand for Labour and attempt to defend her Hackney North and Stoke Newington seat.

Sir Keir Starmer has denied the party has decided to bar her from standing.

A complete list of candidates standing in Islington North will be available on the BBC website after nominations close.

So far, apart from Mr Corbyn and Labour, the Liberal Democrats have selected Vikas Aggarwal, the Greens have chosen Sheridan Kates, and Reform UK have chosen Martyn Nelson.

The Conservatives are yet to select a candidate.