Helpers shouldn’t become drivers during Eid journeys: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said CNG stations have been asked to remain open for seven days before and five days after Eid-ul-Azha to neet the increased demand of fuel.

“No helmet, no fuel policy will remain in force during the period. Nobody would be given fuel even if he claims himself known to ministers or MPs,” he said while addressing a preparatory meeting with different stakeholders at the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) head office at Banani in the capital on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to make the travels of homebound passengers during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays “smooth and safe.”

Quader said the Roads and Highways Division has decided not to allow sacrificial animal markets beside the highways during the Eid holidays. Three days before the Eid-day and three days after the Eid-day, trucks, covered vans and lorries will not ply on the highways.

However, very necessary foodstuffs, perishable goods, garment products, medicines, fertilisers and fuel carrying vehicles will remain out of the purview of the restrictions.

The minister also called on bus owners to ensure that additional fares are not realised from homebound passengers during Eid-ul-Azha.

Quader emphasized the need for strict monitoring of bus fares and enhanced measures to facilitate safe and smooth journeys.

“We must guarantee fair treatment for all passengers, especially during the Eid rush,” he said. “No extra fare should be imposed on homebound travelers.”

Quader urged authorities to increase surveillance at key entry points to Dhaka and other strategic locations to manage the influx of travelers. He also stressed the importance of ensuring an adequate number of vehicles to prevent overcrowding and delays.

“Now, people can travel from Cumilla to Dhaka in 30-40 minutes. However, due to heavy traffic, passengers often face one to two-hour delays on the Hanif Flyover,” Quader said, adding that this issue needs to be resolved in the national interest.

The minister highlighted the difficulties faced by garment workers, particularly at Chandra in Gazipur during Eid journeys. “Thousands start walking on the streets due to a shortage of vehicles,” he remarked, urging for arrangements of adequate transportation.

Quader reiterated that motorcyclists cannot be allowed to ride without helmets and stressed the importance of vehicle fitness. Bangladesh has progressed significantly, but the standards of bus owners have declined, he noted. “Proper surveillance is crucial to prevent road accidents.”

He called on bus owners to ensure that only qualified drivers, not their helpers, operate the buses. “Owners should be very careful so that helpers don’t become drivers,” Quader added.

Addressing the ongoing construction works, Quader directed authorities to halt road digging during the Eid holidays and monsoon season to avoid inconvenience to travelers. He also ordered a temporary suspension of construction activities for seven days around Eid.

Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Aminullah Noori, Bridge Division Secretary Manzur Hossain and other officials involved in road transport were present at the meeting.