Nahida Sobhan new high commissioner to Canada

Ambassador Nahida Sobhan, the serving Bangladesh envoy to Jordan, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada.

Foreign ministry issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday (May 29).

She will be replacing Ambassador Dr Khalilur Rahman, who retired recently.

Nahida Sobhan, a career diplomat of the 15th batch of BCS (Foreign Affairs) cadre, joined Foreign Service in 1995.

Since February 2020, she has been serving as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Jordan, with concurrent accreditation to Palestine and Syria.

She had served in Bangladesh Missions at Rome, Kolkata and Geneva in different capacities.

At the headquarters, she has held several important positions like Director General of UN and Human Rights Wing as well as Multilateral Economic Affairs Wing.

Nahida Sobhan obtained her Master of Arts degree in English Literature from the University of Dhaka.