Female worker killed in Moulvibazar landslide

A female tea worker was killed and another three were injured in a mudslide at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Gita Kahar, 30, daughter of Shankar Kahar, a resident of Patrakhola tea garden in the upazila.

According to locals, Gita along with her several coworkers were on the way to her workplace at Khasia Punji area when a mound of mud collapse on them, leaving her dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

Adampur Union Parishad Chairman Abdal Hossain said the injured were rescued and being treated at a local hospital.

The body was recovered and it was handed over to the family members, he said.

Kamolganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Joynal Abedin confirmed the death matter, adding that financial assistance will be provided to the affected family.