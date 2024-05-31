After case, court will decide when Benazir will be arrested: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said former Inspector General of Police (IGP) is now under the judicial process. After the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) files cases against Benazir, court would decide when he will be arrested and sent to jail.”

Quader made the remark while addressing a press conference at the AL President’s Dhanmondi political office in the capital on Friday (May 31).

When his attention was drawn to the media reports that Benazir had left the country with his wife and daughters, the AL general secretary said, “I don’t know it. It’s not clear yet.”

When a journalist told Quader that the BNP would make a list of corrupts like former army chief Aziz Ahmed and former police chief Benazir Ahmed, the AL leader said if such a list is prepared, BNP leaders’ names will come first, because they are the masters of corruption and looting. “BNP leaders’ names will come first, then we will see others’ names,” he said.

Quader said BNP has been suffering from ‘mental trouble.’ “Ziaur Rahman was the first who had introduced corruption, looting, destruction of democracy, and wiping out the values of liberation war,” he said, adding that BNP leaders are now standing on failures. They are suffering from mental troubles. They have forgotten how to tell the truth remaining in mental depression.

When his attention was drawn to the BNP’s claim that ‘Awami League has created many Aziz and Benazir, and it can’t avert its responsibility,’ Quader asked, “Did you read the BNP’s constitution? How long Mirza Fakhrul can remain in his post? Obaidul Quader’s term is going to end December next year. Conference will be held in appropriate time. How long Mirza Fakhrul has remained in BNP secretary general’s post violating the constitution? A party which itself does not exercise democracy internally, how it would restore democracy in the country.”

Asked whether Benazir Ahmed should be arrested, Quader said, “It has a process. The Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the matter. After the case, court will decide when he will be arrested and sent to jail. It should be gone through a process.”