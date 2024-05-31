England beat Pakistan in 4th T20, win series 2-0

Reigning champions England produced a fine all-round display as they overwhelmed Pakistan by seven wickets at the Oval on Thursday in their last competitive match before they begin the defence of their Twenty20 World Cup title.

Victory gave England a 2-0 win in a four-match T20 series as games at Headingley and Cardiff were both washed out without a ball bowled.

England made a blistering start chasing a modest target of 158, with Phil Salt (45) and skipper Jos Buttler (39) sharing a rapid opening stand of 82.

Harry Brook ended the game with a six as England finished on 158-6, winning with 27 balls to spare.

Earlier, England restricted Pakistan to 157 after the tourists had been well-placed at 59-0 in the sixth over of their innings. But they slumped to 86-5 in a collapse that started when captain Babar Azam was out for a well-made 36.

Azam, having struck Jofra Archer for successive fours, was caught next ball at slip off the express quick.

Adil Rashid took 2-27 from his maximum four overs, with fellow spinner Liam Livingstone striking twice in an over. Fast bowler Mark Wood also took two wickets with well-directed bouncers.

After a brief rain break, Usman Khan repaired some of the damage with a brisk 38 that took Pakistan to 126-6.