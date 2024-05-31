Summer salad sensations: Beat the heat with these refreshing recipes

With temperatures smashing new records daily, tiptoeing to the kitchen feels like a nightmare (no exaggeration). Fancy cooking up some daal? Maybe whipping up some rotis? Forget it, unless you want to feel like you just stepped out of a shower—except instead of being drenched in cool, refreshing tap water, you’re soaked in sweat, emanating not-so-pleasant odors. Cooking elaborate meals and summer months simply don’t mix, but your body still needs its nutrients. How about trying summer salad?

With summer upon us, staying hydrated and maintaining good nutrition is crucial; otherwise, exhaustion and stress become constant companions. While preparing a three-course meal might seem like a distant dream during this heat, a nutritious summer salad is just what the doctor ordered. It keeps you hydrated, aids in weight management, packs a nutrient punch, and promotes good gut health. So don’t procrastinate, dive into these summer salads to beat the scorching heat right away.

Grilled Chicken with Avocado Salad

Craving healthy fats, lean protein, vitamins, and fiber all at once? Look no further than this salad, a godsend during summer that leaves you feeling satisfied and nutritionally fulfilled. Grill some chicken in the oven with your favorite marinade—spice it up as much as you like. Next, grab a plate, load it up with lettuce, sliced onions, bell pepper, and thinly sliced avocados. Add the grilled chicken, drizzle on your favorite salad dressing, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a sprinkle of pepper.

Summer Special Pasta Salad

Grab some pasta and thinly slice your favorite salad veggies, then toss them in a dressing made of mustard, lemon juice, crushed garlic, chili flakes, pepper, and whatever else tickles your fancy. This pasta salad makes for the perfect workday lunch, offering a hearty and satisfying meal.

Melon Lime Salad

A cult favorite, this hearty breakfast salad boasts an array of fruits like refreshing watermelon, cantaloupe, muskmelon, grapes, and honeydew melon. Add a dash of black pepper and a squeeze of fresh lime juice for a refreshing and satisfying light snack.

Corn Salad

This one’s as easy as it gets. Boil some corn, chop up some cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and grate some carrots. Toss them in your favorite salad dressing and serve fresh, sprinkled with chaat masala. Feel free to add some cucumber and feta cheese to the mix.

Caesar Salad

A timeless classic that needs no introduction. This is the ultimate summer-friendly salad, saved for last. Grab some fresh lettuce, toss in some croutons, sprinkle on some parmesan cheese, and top it all off with Caesar salad dressing for a simple yet hearty meal.

In conclusion, these refreshing salad recipes will keep you energized and offer a welcome break from kitchen duties.