TCB to sell soyaean oil at Tk 100 litre, sugar at Tk 70kg from Sunday

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, state-ownwed Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling rice, lentil, sugar and soyabean oil among some one crore family cardholders across the country at subsidized rates.

The TCB said this in a press release on Saturday.

The press releases stated that State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu would inaugurate the selling activities at Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni playground at Mirpur-11 Pallabi on Sunday.

A cardholder can buy a maximum of two liters of soybean oil, two kg of lentil, 5kg of rice, one kg of sugar.

Under the sale operations, Soybean oil will be sold at Tk 100 per liter, sugar at Tk 70 per kg, lentil at Tk 60 per kg and rice at Tk 30 per kg.

The press release further said that the sale operations will begin as part of the monthly programme.

