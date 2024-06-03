Cow rawhide price fixed at Tk 55-60 per sqft in Dhaka

The government has fixed the prices of salted-rawhides of sacrificial animals for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, increasing the prices by Tk 5 per square foot compared to the prices of previous year.

The prices of treated rawhides of sacrificial cows have been fixed at Tk 55 to Tk 60 per square foot (sqft) in the capital city and Tk 50 to Tk 55 per sqft outside of Dhaka.

Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association President Mahin Ahmed declared the price at the commerce ministry on Monday after a meeting with stakeholders with State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu in the chair.

The minimum price of salted cow rawhides will be Tk 1,200 and Tk 1,000 respectively for each cowhide in the capital and elsewhere in the country.

Besides, the prices of goat hide has been set at Tk 20-25 per sq ft while it is Tk 18-20 per sq ft for female goat hide across the country.