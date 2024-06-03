MP Anar murder: Court issues arrest warrant against Siam

A court in Dhaka on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Md Siam Hossain, one of the prime suspects in lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar murder.

Earlier on Sunday, the investigation officer (IO) of the case submitted a petition to issue an warrant against Siam.

Accepting the petition, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque issue the order today.

In the application, the IO said that Siam was earlier arrested in Nepal in connection with the case. If arrest warrant is issued against him, it will be easy to bring Siam back to Bangladesh.

On May 22, MP Anar’s daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in Dhaka.

Siam, who is now in Nepal, is from Borhanuddin in Bhola. He is one of Shahin’s assistants.

Akteruzzaman Shahin, the mastermind behind the killing according to the police, also went to Kathmandu from Dhaka through Delhi on May 20. Later he moved to Dubai. From there, he flew back to the US.

MP Anar went to India on May 12 and stayed at his friend Gopal Biswas’s house for a night. He went out the next day saying that he would visit a doctor. Gopal, later, received texts from Azim’s mobile phone saying that he was going to Delhi and that he did not need to call him.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police confirmed that the lawmaker was murdered.