West Indies beat Papua New Guinea by five wickets

Papua New Guinea (PNG) managed to post a target of 136 against West Indies in the second match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup- 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

PNG did not start off well and it looked like hard going when they slipped to 7 for 2 and 34 for 3 but Sese Bau held one end up and played a excellent innings. His innings set the PNG team on their way, alongside handy contributions from Vala and Kiplin Doriga at the end, PNG managed to get to 136.

This should not be enough against a very strong West Indies side but at least PNG have something on the board.

Playing XIs:

Papua New Guinea:

Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Sese Bau, Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga(w), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, John Kariko

West Indies:

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie