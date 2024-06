Shantiganj (Sunamganj) Correspondent : Sadat Mannan Ovi was elected chairman for Shantiganj upazila Parishad unofficially in the 4th phase of 6th upazila Parishad election held today.

Sadat Mannan Ovi secured 41,328 votes (pineapple symbol) while his rival candidate Sadar Upazila Awami League president Abul Kalam bagged 19,386 votes (motorcycle symbol).

Sadat Mannan Ovi is the son of former Planning Minister, local MP MA Mannan.