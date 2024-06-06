PM Sheikh Hasina leaves for New Delhi Friday to join Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Friday (June 7) to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

The Premier will attend the event on Modi’s invitation, said a release from the Prime Minister’s office on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister will leave Dhaka for New Delhi at 4pm on Friday and will return home at noon on June 9 after attending swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi,” said PM’s speech writer M Nazrul Islam.

Earlier on Wednesday, Modi invited his Bangladeshi counterpart to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government during a conversation over telephone. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation.

Modi has thanked Hasina for her warm wishes following his election victory.

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 as the BJP-led NDA scraped past the majority mark to win 293 seats in the 18th Lok Sabha elections while the opposition INDIA bloc, secured 234 seats.