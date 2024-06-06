Flood situation in Sylhet shows mixed trends

The flood situation in Sylhet has shown mixed improvements and deterioration. While the water level of the Surma River, the main river in Sylhet, has receded, the water level of the Kushiyara River continues to rise.

According to the Sylhet District Administration, some new areas in Golapganj, Beanibazar, and Bishwanath upazilas were inundated by Tuesday night’s rain, though the flood situation in other upazilas remains stable. Currently, 658,662 people are marooned in the district.

The Sylhet Office of the Water Development Board reported that, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Surma River’s water level was 51 centimetres above the danger level at Kanaighat point. The Kushiyara River’s water level is 18 centimetres above the danger level at Zakiganj and 43 centimetres above the danger level at Fenchuganj. In Sylhet city, the Surma River is flowing 6 centimetres below the danger level, and other rivers have also fallen below the danger level.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan stated, “We are monitoring the flood situation and ongoing relief distribution. Control rooms have been established in all upazilas to assist flood victims, and medical teams have been formed in each union.”

Heavy rains and upstream floods caused flooding in Companiganj, Jaintiapur, Kanaighat, Gowainighat, and Zakiganj upazilas from 27 May. Flooding expanded to more upazilas later. The situation slightly improved due to a break in rainfall on Friday and Saturday but worsened again with heavy rains starting Sunday.

As of Tuesday, floods affected all but three of Sylhet’s 13 upazilas, marooning 739,362 people. Latest data on Wednesday indicates 658,662 people remain marooned in 842 villages across 63 unions and 13 wards.

The district administration has opened 571 shelters in the affected upazilas, currently housing 4,505 people. In Sylhet metropolis, floodwater remains in 13 wards, down from an initial 30. Gradual receding over the past two days has allowed for the setup of 20 shelters, accommodating 4,000 people as of Wednesday.

Control rooms have been established in the Sylhet DC Office and Upazila Nirbahi Officer’s Offices to monitor the flood situation. Dedicated officers and union-based medical teams are providing health services and relief from government and non-government sources.