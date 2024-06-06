Proposed budget is realistic, pro-people: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the proposed national budget for fiscal year (2024-2025) is ‘realistic and pro-people.’

“At the time of current global crisis, a pro-people budget has been proposed. This budget has been prepared taking into consideration the promises and priority sectors mentioned in the party’s election manifesto. Special focus will also be given on controlling commodity prices. This budget is realistic,” he said in an immediate budget reaction at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban in the capital, reports BSS.

Replying to a query of journalists whether any prescription of International Monetary Fund (IMF) was followed in the preparation of the budget, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the budget was not prepared following anyone’s prescription as the Sheikh Hasina-led government does not follow anyone’s prescription.

Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India, AL general secretary said that the premier will visit Delhi, India on the occasion of Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.