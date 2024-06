Ice cream to become more expensive

All kinds of ice creams are set to become costlier as the government is imposing 5 per cent more supplementary duty on ice cream.

The total supplement duty on ice cream will be 10 per cent, instead of existing 5 per cent.

This move aims to increase revenue collection and tax compliance in FY25.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali is unveiling the Tk 7,97,000 crore proposed budget in the parliament for FY 2024-25.