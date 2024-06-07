Face of Bangladesh model hunt starts

Bangladesh is once again set to participate in Asias premier modeling platform, the Asian Model Festival. The nation is gearing up for one of the years most significant fashion events through the Face of Bangladesh platform.

For the past three years, AMTC (Azra Mahmood Talent Camp) and Crosswalk Communication Ltd have co-organized this event, marking a crucial entry point for aspiring Asian models-both male and female-into the global modeling and fashion industry.

This year, the competition will feature 20 contestants vying for the top two positions in both the female and male categories.

The winners will have the honor of representing Bangladesh at the Asian Model Festival, where participants from 25 Asian countries will compete for top honors.

Represented nations include Korea, China, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Nepal, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Macau, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Arabia, Bangladesh, and Taiwan.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary in 2024, the Asian Model Festival is the worlds largest Asian fusion event, bringing together industries like fashion, beauty, health, and culture centered around models.

It stands as the premier modeling event in Asia and attracts widespread public attention with innovative concepts each year.

The festival has a proven track record of creating diverse cultural content over its 11-year history, making it a central force in Asias cultural landscape.