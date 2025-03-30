Men’s Eid panjabi fashion

One of the most well-liked traditional attires for males on Eid is panjabi. Every year, different materials, colors, embroidery, and modern styles affect the fashion trends for Eid.

Panjabi is an essential part of Eid celebrations in Bangladesh, combining tradition with modern fashion trends. Whether for Eid prayers, family gatherings, or social events, Panjabis reflect elegance and cultural heritage.

Sailor offers a chic selection of men’s panjabis made from the best summer-friendly materials for Eid-ul-Fitar.

To ensure maximum comfort for the discriminating men, they present 10 new lightweight and breathable materials, such as Sailor Premium Voile, Sailor Premium Jacquard, Sailor Grace Modal, and Sailor Loom Line Jacquard.

The majority of the Panjabi collection features a tasteful assortment of geometric and Persian-inspired patterns. Each piece is painstakingly adorned with exquisite designs, complex sequins, delicate needlework, and hand-finished accents.

The collection offers a diverse range of design variations, featuring subtle pin-tuck detailing, sophisticated pocket designs, and stylish Panjabis with attached vest.

Premium metal buttons, engraved with the distinctive Sailor calligraphy, provide the finishing touch. You can also choose from our curated Panjabi sets for a complete ensemble.

Spotlight Collection introduces luxurious cotton linen, renowned for its exceptional comfort and softness against the skin.

In order to create an aura of refined elegance, Sailor also features magnificent blended silk fabrics and elaborately embroidered motifs made from quality materials.

The Spotlight Collection’s exquisite embroidery, which includes intricate thread work with kardana, traditional dollar work, and delicate sequin accents, epitomizes sartorial elegance. A touch of grandeur is added to these unique pieces with elaborate knot work and lavish zardosi work.