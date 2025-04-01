Bangladeshi medical team arrives in quake-hit Myanmar

A 55-member rescue and medical team from Bangladesh reached Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday afternoon to extend humanitarian assistance to the earthquake affected people of Myanmar.

Two C 130 J and one CASA C 295W flights carried the team along with a total 15 metric tons of relief materials comprising 4.2 metric ton medicine and medical products, tent, and dry food to Myanmar.

Bangladesh Ambassador in Myanmar M Monwar Hossain handed over the relief materials to Ambassador at large of Myanmar Foreign Ministry Kyaw Tun, according to an official message here.

Defence Adviser of the Embassy Brigadier General Md. Aftab Hossain was also present during the handing over ceremony.

Earlier on March 30, Bangladesh sent the first consignment of 16.5 metric tons of relief in two flights.