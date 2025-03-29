Eid clothing : Fusion of tradition and elegance

Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has unveiled its stunning Eid Collection 2025, themed Movement. The exclusive label Nargisus has also introduced an exquisite range of party outfits. This year’s collection offers the trendiest styles for everyone in the family, featuring matching family sets, parent-child mini-me designs, and diverse fashion choices for women, men, teens, kids, and newborns.

Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, shared, “The joy of Eid is doubled when celebrated with family and loved ones. This year, Le Reve’s Eid Collection 2025 is designed to add positivity to every movement and moment, keeping us connected with the people who matter most.”

The concept of Movement is a prominent theme in global fashion, symbolizing speed and progress. At its core, every movement is driven by the desire for connection-whether mental, spiritual, social, or physical. Inspired by this, Le Reve has woven the essence of Movement into its Eid collection, a celebration where all these connections come to life. This idea is reflected in the color palette and patterns of the collection.

Le Reve’s Eid collection embraces a balance of soothing and vibrant tones. Earthy, jewel, and pastel shades such as Purple Tonic, Washed Black, Cool Blue, Cornflower Blue, Dazzling Rainbow, Delicate Cyrus, and Neutral Tones bring a sense of peace, while energetic hues like Orchid Pink, Solar Flash, Hyper Blush, Mauve Pink, Dusty Blue, and vibrant monochromatic colors infuse liveliness. To capture the festive spirit, bold shades of Red, Blue, Black, Orange, Terracotta, and Golden take center stage.

The selection of fabrics has been carefully curated to enhance movement and fluidity. This year’s collection features a blend of materials that complement the chosen prints and color tones. Muslin has been paired with zoom and crepe, while the party collection showcases a refined combination of silk and muslin. The silhouettes are designed in relaxed patterns, allowing the garments to flow effortlessly, creating a joyful expression of movement. Exquisite details like embroidery, scallops, cutwork, laser-cut designs, patchwork, and foil prints add a festive touch to the ensembles.

Speaking about the design inspiration, Monnujan Nargis shared, “The print story this year is dominated by the elegant Jharokha print, inspired by Mughal craftsmanship. We’ve also incorporated ethnic Mandala prints, along with natural elements such as lotus, water lilies, and seaweed motifs. Trendy patterns like Lineage, Ditsy Dewdrop, Fogged Focus, Candy Ripple, Joyful Expression, and Joy will also be seen throughout the collection.”