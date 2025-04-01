CA’s China visit big success for govt: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus’s China visit is a big success for the government.

“During the Awami League government, relations were established unilaterally with one party. But with government changeover, China has changed its thinking. They are now talking to all political parties,” he said while exchanging Eid greetings with party’s leaders and activists at his residence in Kalibari here.

Fakhrul said, “China is a prosperous country. China is in the second place in terms of economy. China’s investment in Bangladesh is very high. They have made a commitment that they will invest in production and development in the country in the coming days. This is undoubtedly a source of optimism for us”.

About election, he hoped the next general elections will be held this year based on the information given by the chief adviser.