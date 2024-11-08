Princess of Wales to attend Remembrance events

The Princess of Wales will attend Remembrance events in London at the weekend, Buckingham Palace has said.

She will attend both the Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The princess has been gradually returning to public royal duties following her cancer treatment.

The Queen’s attendance will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace added. She has been unwell with a chest infection and pulled out of engagements earlier this week.

This marks another step forward in Catherine’s recovery following her cancer diagnosis, after the Prince of Wales described the past year as the “hardest year” of his life following both his wife and his father being diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done,” he told reporters at the end of his visit to South Africa.

“But from a personal family point of view, it’s been brutal.”

Buckingham Palace revealed the King had cancer in February and would begin treatment.

Just six weeks later it was announced the Princess of Wales was undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

The King has since returned to public duties and Catherine has finished chemotherapy treatment.

In a video released in September, the princess said she had completed the treatment and was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months”.

Remembrance events had been flagged as an example of when she might make a public appearance – and will be the first time Catherine has carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.

She had already made a few tentative returns, beginning with her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in June.

In September, she attended her first official work meeting since her treatment.

In October, Catherine visited Southport with the Prince of Wales – where they met the families of three children killed in a knife attack in the town.

Attending the Remembrance events, which are such a big date in the royal calendar, will be seen as another major milestone in her return to public life.

Queen Camilla still seems not to have fully shaken off a chest infection, which kept her away from engagements this week, although it is understood there is no cause for alarm.

Earlier this week, the Palace said that she hoped to be well enough to attend the Remembrance events at the weekend.

The King, who is still receiving cancer treatment, will lead the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph service on Sunday.