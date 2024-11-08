Thousands of lung cancer cases detected in lorry clinics

A lung-cancer screening programme that sees mobile clinics visit local communities in England has detected the disease earlier in more than 5,000 people.

Specially adapted lorries have been visiting supermarkets, football grounds and town centres in areas with the highest rates of the disease, as part of the biggest initiative of its kind in NHS history.

Since the programme’s launch, in 2019, 5,037 lung cancers have been detected, with 76% of those at the earliest stages of the disease.

People are nearly 20 times more likely to survive for five years if their cancer is detected early, experts say.

Phil Bennett, from Droylsden, Manchester, counts himself lucky.

At first, he ignored a letter inviting him to be screened at one of the mobile clinics.

He had no symptoms and was too busy with work as a self-employed decorator.

But when he did take up the offer, it was discovered he had stage-one lung cancer.

And its early detection made a huge difference to his chances of beating the disease.

‘Very unlucky’

“Just go and have it done for peace of mind – or if you need treatment, it’ll be sorted straight away,” Mr Bennett says.

“Don’t ignore it. I was very lucky. If you get the invite, you must go along and have it checked. It’s worth it in the end. It could save your life.”

Noticeable symptoms

The programme focuses on 55-74-year-old current and past smokers, who are offered a health check and, if needed, a scan.

But experts stress NHS staff are there to offer help and advice – not lecture people about smoking.

Lung cancer does not usually cause noticeable symptoms until it has spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body.

And it is the third commonest type of cancer in the UK – leading to about 35,000 deaths each year.

And anyone with any of these symptoms, should visit their GP straight away.

Anyone who misses their initial appointment at a mobile clinic, still has plenty of opportunities to be seen at one, Dr Haval Balata, a consultant respiratory physician at Wythenshawe Hospital, says.

“Life’s busy for everybody – but we do our best to make it convenient and give people ample opportunity,” he says.

“So the trucks are typically here for 12 hours a day. We’re here on weekends. And whenever we go to a location, we’re there for a good period of time – it’s not like two days.

“So if you can’t make the original appointment, just let us know – ring us and we’ll reschedule.”

Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation chief executive Paula Chadwick said: “It is fantastic to see that more lives continue to be saved through the targeted lung health checks – and we urge everyone who is invited to take up the opportunity.”

The mobile lung-cancer screening programme should be fully rolled out across the country by 2030.

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell, said: “Expanding the programme across England will help to catch more cancers – and we hope to see targeted lung screening implemented across the UK so people can benefit from potentially life-saving checks.”