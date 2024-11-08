33,810kg smuggled sugar seized in Sylhet, 1 held

Six trucks loaded with 33,810 kilogram sugar smuggled from India were seized in Sylhet on Thursday.

The police also arrested a youth, Md Hasan, 19, resident of Sunamganj’s Nagdipur village, for his involvement in smuggling the sugar, the police said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam told that a team of Detective Branch of the SMP set-up a cheek post at Chowkidekhi area in the city and stopped six trucks loaded with 33,810kg sugar and 60kg cumin smuggled from India.

‘The police arrested Hasan, helper of one of the trucks, from the spot. The drivers of the trucks and their other assistants, however, managed to flee the scene,’ the police officer said.

He said that the market price of the sugar and cumin was around Tk 41,77,200.

He added that a case was filed with the Biman Bandar police station, and the arrested was produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court and the court ordered to send him to jail.