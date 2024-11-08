Gold prices drop by Tk 3,452 a bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) has announced to reduce gold prices by Tk 3, 452 per bhori (11.664g) in the country as the cost of pure gold falls in the local market

This information was provided in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, the chairman of BAJUS’S pricing and market monitoring permanent committee, on Thursday.

The price of each bhori or 11.664 grams of high-quality 22-carat gold ornaments will now be Tk1,38,708, down from Tk 142,160. The new prices will take effect from Friday.

Besides, 21-karat gold will cost Tk 1,32,398 per bhori, while 18-karat’s price has fallen to Tk 113,491. Traditional gold’s price has been set at Tk 93,160 per bhori.

Bajus said 5 per cent government-set VAT and at least 6 per cent wage have to be added to the new prices. This time, the price of 22-carat silver has been fixed at Tk 2,624.

Gold prices were last revised two days ago. At that time, Bajus slashed 22-karat gold’s price by Tk 1,365.

Meanwhile, the country witnessed the price of gold to rise above Tk 1 lakh per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.