Take steps to meet people’s desire: Tarique to interim govt

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday urged the government to take effective steps to meet the expectations of people in order to foil any plots by the evil forces.

“I want to warn the freedom-loving people of one thing, and I myself also want to remain alert that the conspiracy of the anti-democratic evil forces has not stopped yet against the interim government,” he told a mammoth gathering at Nayapaltan.

The BNP leader said the associates of the deposed Awami League regime are still active in the country’s administration, in different positions, as well as abroad, to undermine the Dr Muhammad Yunus-led government.

He renewed his party’s support for the interim government, saying this administration can never be allowed to fail.

“But, if the interim government wants to keep itself alert, it must take effective steps to fulfil the expectations of people. It is now the demand of people,” Tarique said.

Later, the party brought out a massive colourful rally in the capital, marking ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’.

After a brief address, party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman formally inaugurated the rally around 3:32pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also spoke at the gathering.

Tens of thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies, wearing colourful caps, assembled at Nayapaltan since noon, prepared to participate in a large-scale showdown.

Streets and alleys from Kakrail Mosque to Fakirerpool and adjoining areas were packed with BNP supporters, causing traffic disruption in the area.

It will proceed towards Manik Mia Avenue, passing through Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban, the Engineering Institute, Shahbagh, Hotel Intercontinental, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, and Farmgate.

Carrying banners, festoons, placards, and portraits of the party’s top leaders, BNP activists are chanting slogans demanding elections and the withdrawal of cases against senior party leaders, including Tarique Rahman.

BNP observed ‘National Revolution and Solidarity Day’ on Thursday, commemorating the ‘civil-military uprising’ of 7 November 1975.

On November 7, 1975, amid political unrest, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman from confinement in Dhaka Cantonment, paving the way for his ascent to power.