Karim Foundation Trust distributes Tk 12 lakh to 200 families in Jagannathpur

Bangla Mirror Desk:

Karim Foundation Trust UK has distributed Tk 12 lakh in cash to 200 helpless and extremely poor families in Jagannathpur Upazila on the occasion of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan and Eid. This money was distributed to over 200 families in Kishorpur, Noapara, Mojahidpur, Ulukandi, Gainakandi, Khalishapara, Ramapatipur, Burhanpur and Gazirkul villages of Pailgaon Union of the Jagannathpur upazila on Tuesday 18th February 2025.

On this occasion, a program was organized at his home under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Gani, founder and trustee of the trust, editor of the Bangla Mirror published from London and online portal SylhetMirror.com.

The event was moderated by college student Ridoy Ahmed and was addressed by poet Ahmad Selim, former joint general secretary of Sylhet Press Club and senior reporter of Daily Sylhet Dak. Special guests included UK expatriate community activist, prominent cultural figure Iqbal Bahar, senior reporter of Daily Sylhet Dak and human rights activist Anas Habib Collins, joint general secretary of Jagannathpur Press Club Amit Deb, member of Pailgaon Union Parishad Shahan Ahmed, and others.

In his speech, Abdul Karim Gani, founder and trustee of the trust said, “This trust has been formed by my family and is being run with the money given by the family members. Like every year, this year too, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan and Eid, more than 12 lakh taka has been distributed in cash by that trust to the 200 poorest families.”

He said, this trust works in different countries of the world. However, when we do something for the people of the country, for our oregion, a different feeling and love work. It is not possible to explain it. Every financially well-off person should do something for their country, stand by the underprivileged people. It is possible to improve the quality of life of the underprivileged people through the combined efforts of everyone.

In his speech as the chief guest, former joint general secretary of Sylhet Press Club and senior reporter of Daily Sylhet Dak, Ahmad Selim, said that the Karim Foundation Trust established by eminent journalist Abdul Karim Gani is working for the welfare of the society including education and health, and is creating opportunities for people to turn around. This is certainly commendable.

Ali Ahmed, Jagannathpur correspondent of Daily Kaler Kantha, Rumman Ahmed, staff reporter of Jagannathpur24.com, along with many members of the media and civil society were present at the event. At the beginning, Maulana Rafiqul Islam Muhin recited from the Holy Quran.