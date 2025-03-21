Ali Riaz warns of potential return of fascism without reforms

Dr. Ali Riaz, head of the Constitution Reform Commission and vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, has warned that without significant state reforms, even a government formed through fair elections could lead to the resurgence of fascism in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by the civic organization Shujan – Citizens for Good Governance, Dr. Riaz emphasized that reforms are not only a matter of the government’s will but also a pressing need for political parties and citizens alike. He called for a national consensus on reforms and the formulation of a citizen’s charter, urging citizens to be vocal in advocating for change.

The roundtable, titled “Political Consensus and Citizens’ Thoughts in State Reforms,” was held at the ATM Shamsul Haque Auditorium of CIRDAP and chaired by Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, the Secretary of Shujan. The event included contributions from several prominent figures, including Justice Emdadul Haque, former Secretary Abdul Awal Majumder, former Jahangirnagar University Professor Dr. Dilara Chowdhury, Monir Haider (Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser), Dr. Asif Mohammad Sahan (Associate Professor, Dhaka University), senior journalist Abu Sayeed Khan, and Mahrukh Mohiuddin (Proprietor of University Press Limited).

Dr. Riaz explained that Bangladesh’s institutions have become increasingly fragile over the past 15 years, and the lack of meaningful reforms since independence has contributed to this deterioration. He pointed specifically to the destruction of the judiciary and the weakening of other state institutions. He stressed that without restructuring key institutions like the administration and judiciary, the country may risk a return to authoritarian rule, even if elections are held fairly. To avoid this, he called for structural changes to ensure a more accountable and democratic state.

Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar also criticized Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for establishing an authoritarian system, which he claimed took 15 years to develop. He emphasized that after the events of August 5, an opportunity now exists to rebuild the country’s state structures, with the National Consensus Commission working to create a Citizens’ Charter.

Majumder further outlined the three key mandates of the interim government: making crucial reforms to prevent the return of authoritarianism, bringing justice to those guilty of crimes against humanity, and organizing a free and fair election. He insisted that these goals are not mutually exclusive and can be achieved concurrently.

Justice Emdadul Haque noted that the judicial reform process had identified several issues and proposed necessary recommendations, but stressed that now is the time to implement these reforms. Dr. Dilara Chowdhury added that political party reforms and democratic practices within parties must also be part of the ongoing reform process, alongside organizing elections.

Abdul Awal Majumder pointed out the deep-seated distrust among political parties in Bangladesh, which he believes is the country’s major problem. He suggested that establishing social harmony is crucial for progress.

Several participants also highlighted various proposals for reform, including the need for a caretaker government system for local elections, the separation of powers within the administration, and the introduction of a nomination system for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appointments. Abu Saeed Khan raised concerns over some reform proposals, particularly those that could undermine the secular values enshrined in Bangladesh’s Constitution, such as the continued inclusion of Islam as the state religion. He argued that the Constitution should reflect the ideals of the Liberation War, which was fought for a secular state.

Dr. Asif Mohammad Sahan noted the growing national consensus on reforms, emphasizing the need for changes to institutional structures, such as the introduction of an upper and lower house of parliament, to establish better checks and balances in governance.

The discussion highlighted the urgent need for reforms to address the country’s political and institutional challenges and ensure a more stable and democratic future for Bangladesh.