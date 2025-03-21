London’s Heathrow Airport shuts down due to power outage caused by fire

London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest, will remain closed throughout Friday following a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation.

Meanwhile, , at least 120 flights in the air were diverted to alternative locations, according to FlightRadar24. British Airways, Emirates and Air India have also issued statements to its passengers informing that all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled.

“Expect significant disruption over coming days, passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens,” Heathrow Airport said in statement.

In a statement on X, the airport confirmed the disruption: “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March.”