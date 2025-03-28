6 dead as earthquake causes panic in Myanmar, Thailand

A strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, and people rushed out of buildings in panic in Yangon and also in Bangkok, the capital of neighbouring Thailand, witnesses said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake was of 7.7 magnitude and at a depth of 10km. It was followed by a powerful aftershock.

AFP reported that at least three workers were killed when a 30-storey under-construction tower collapsed in Bangkok after a major earthquake on Friday, the Thai deputy prime minister said.

Phumtham Wechayachai said 81 people were trapped in the rubble after the collapse, which followed the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake centred in Myanmar.

The epicentre was about 17.2km from the city of Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest, which has a population of about 1.5 million.

At least three people were killed in the town of Taungoo in Myanmar when a mosque partially collapsed, witnesses said, while local media reported that at least two people died and 20 were injured after a hotel collapsed in Aung Ban.

An officer from the Myanmar Fire Services Department told Reuters: “We have started the search and going around Yangon to check for casualties and damage. So far, we have no information yet.”

Social media posts from Mandalay, Myanmar’s ancient royal capital that is at the centre of its Buddhist heartland, showed collapsed buildings and debris strewn across streets of the city. Reuters could not immediately verify the posts.

Witnesses contacted in Yangon said many people ran out from buildings in the city, the largest in the country.

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic, many of them hotel guests in bathrobes and swimming costumes.

One office tower in downtown Bangkok swayed from side to side for at least two minutes, with doors and windows creaking loudly, witnesses said.

Hundreds of employees filed out via emergency stairs as some shocked and panicked workers froze. Loud shrieks could be heard as the building continued to move.

Outside, hundreds gathered in the afternoon sun, while staff with medical kits found office chairs for elderly and people in shock.

Thailand’s stock exchange said on Friday it is on full halt after an earthquake struck central Myanmar.