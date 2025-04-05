Bangladesh’s judiciary must be architect of its own reform: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed on Saturday said the judiciary must be the architect of its own reform — transparent, accountable and free from executive influence, reports UNB.

Speaking at a regional seminar in Rangpur, the Chief Justice emphasised the foundational role of judicial independence in upholding the rule of law.

“Judicial reform is no longer a distant aspiration, it is unfolding now. Over the past eight months, we have taken bold and transformative steps to ensure true judicial independence, including the establishment of autonomous judicial bodies, digital innovation and people-centric services,” he said.

“I deeply value the strategic partnership with UNDP, whose continued support has been instrumental in advancing this reform agenda across the country,” the Chief Justice added.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said an independent and efficient judiciary is vital for the rule of law and the foundation upon which the rights and freedoms of individuals rest.

“It is more important than ever as Bangladesh charts the pathway to a democratic, inclusive and prosperous future,” she said while speaking at the seminar.

She reiterated the UK’s commitment to justice sector reform and inclusive governance.

The British High Commissioner said the Chief Justice’s roadmap is both timely and transformative, offering a strategic vision that responds to citizens’ aspirations for a fair, timely and accessible justice system, according to UNDP.

Bangladesh Supreme Court and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised the sixth regional seminar titled “Judicial Independence and Efficiency” bringing together senior members of the judiciary, legal experts and development partners to promote transparency, efficiency, and accountability within the justice system.

Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Stefan Liller delivered the welcome remarks, highlighting UNDP’s long-standing partnership in supporting judicial reform in Bangladesh.

“The divisional seminars ensure an inclusive reform process by engaging judges across Bangladesh. UNDP is proud to be part of this journey, building on over a decade of collaboration with the Supreme Court. Our support spans justice service delivery, digitalisation, case backlog reduction, court administration and access to justice for vulnerable communities,” said Stefan Liller.

Judge of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh Justice Zafor Ahmed delivered special remarks, stressing the urgency of institutional autonomy for long-term judicial development.

Md Muajjem Hussain, Special Officer, Bangladesh Supreme Court, made a presentation on the proposed framework of the “Independent Supreme Court Secretariat” underscoring its potential to enhance administrative and financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The regional seminar series continues to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration to advance judicial excellence in Bangladesh.