Bangladesh Minority Janata Party gets EC registration

Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP) has officially secured registration with the Election Commission (EC) and given the electoral symbol of ‘Rocket’.

This brings the total number of registered political parties in Bangladesh to 50.

The registration was granted to BMJP in compliance with a court directive, marking a significant milestone for the party.

“We have finally received our long-cherished registration certificate today. The dream has come true,” BMJP President Sukriti Kumar Mondal said after receiving the registration certificate from EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

He said there are about three crore people belonging to minority communities. “We want to participate in politics, and now we have the right to do so. We have grassroots-level support, even at the union level,” said Mondal.

BMJP has been given registration number 55. The party actually applied for registration in 2018 but was not granted it at the time.