Own goal secures narrow win for Barcelona over Leganes in La Liga

Barcelona edged out Leganes 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to an own goal from Jorge Saenz, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Despite the scrappy nature of the match, Barcelona secured the vital three points at Butarque Stadium, keeping their title hopes alive.

With Madrid set to play Alaves on Sunday, Barcelona’s manager Hansi Flick praised his team’s mentality, despite a performance that lacked the flair they’ve shown for much of the season. “The fight and the mentality the team showed today was great,” Flick said, reflecting on their solid week, which also included a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals.

While Barcelona didn’t find their usual rhythm in attack, the team celebrated fiercely after the final whistle. “In the end, what is important in these games are three points,” said defender Eric Garcia. “We’re top of the table, which is where we want to be, and today we could extend that distance a bit.”

The win marks another step toward a potential quadruple for Barcelona, who remain unbeaten in 24 consecutive matches since the turn of the year. Their last encounter with Leganes, in December, saw a shock 1-0 defeat at home, but Barcelona has since turned their form around.

Leganes set up to frustrate Barcelona, using tactical fouls and time-wasting, making it difficult for the visitors to find space. Despite a strong lineup from Barcelona, the first half was largely uneventful. Leganes had the best chance when Dani Raba broke free and teed up Adria Altimira, but Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made a crucial save.

The match came alive in the second half. Barcelona took the lead when Raphinha’s low cross was deflected into the net by Saenz, with Robert Lewandowski lurking behind him. As Leganes opened up in search of an equalizer, Barcelona found more chances, but Fermin Lopez and Lewandowski both missed opportunities to extend the lead.

Leganes thought they had equalized when Raba headed in a cross, but the goal was ruled offside. Despite a late chance from Diego Garcia and a final breakaway by former Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi, Barcelona held firm to secure the win. A last-ditch tackle from Inigo Martinez on El Haddadi was celebrated as if it were a goal, sealing the victory for Barcelona.

The defeat leaves Leganes in 19th place, just two points adrift of safety. “It’s so tough… we leave with empty hands against a Barca that, while it’s true they attacked against us, they were not as efficient as usual,” said Leganes midfielder Renato Tapia. “We can do it (stay up), and I think today we showed it.”