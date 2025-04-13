Spicy Mashed Tomato

Ingredients:

* Tomatoes – 2, Beefsteak or Heirloom tomatoes preferred

* Onion – 1/8 cup, sliced

* Garlic – 2 clove, keep the skin on

* Dry Red Chilies – 2 to 4, depends on your spice tolerance

* Salt – ½ tsp

* Mustard oil – 1 tbsp

Method:

Clean the tomatoes and pat them dry. Char the tomatoes and garlic over open fire. Alternatively, you can roast the tomatoes and the garlic in a 450°F oven, for 15-20 minutes.

It’s best when the tomato has bits of burnt skin and the garlic is completely cooked inside. Once the tomato and garlic is cooked to your liking, remove them from heat and let them cool down.

Peel the garlic, it should pop right out of the cloves. Peeling the tomato skin is optional but the charred skin does add a nice smoky flavor to the bhorta.

In a small skillet or a frying pan, roast the dry chilies until the skin goes from red to slightly blackish-brown. Do not burn the chilies.

Mash the onion, chili, and salt in a bowl. Mix in the charred tomatoes and garlic cloves. Add the mustard oil. Taste test and add more salt, if needed. Mash thoroughly by hand. Serve with rice.